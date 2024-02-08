Secondary schools to remain open for 15 days during Ramadan
The government has decided to keep the government and private secondary schools open for 15 days during the month of Ramadan.
The academic activities of schools will continue from March 11 to 25, said a notification of the education ministry signed by Mohammad Abul Khayer, public relations officer of the ministry.
As per the notification, the government has brought some changes in the holiday list of the educational institutions in 2024.
