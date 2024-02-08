Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Thu Feb 8, 2024 04:25 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 05:18 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Secondary schools to remain open for 15 days during Ramadan

UNB, Dhaka
Thu Feb 8, 2024 04:25 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 05:18 PM
File photo

The government has decided to keep the government and private secondary schools open for 15 days during the month of Ramadan.

The academic activities of schools will continue from March 11 to 25, said a notification of the education ministry signed by Mohammad Abul Khayer, public relations officer of the ministry.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

As per the notification, the government has brought some changes in the holiday list of the educational institutions in 2024.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

জাহাঙ্গীরনগর বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়: প্রশাসন-ছাত্রলীগের ‘আন্ডারস্টান্ডিং’

বিক্ষোভকারীরা বলছেন, হলে হলে ছাত্রলীগের দৌরাত্ম্য এবং প্রশাসনের মদদের কারণে অপরাধমূলক ঘটনা ঘটে চলেছে

১৫ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

১৫ রমজান পর্যন্ত মাধ্যমিক, ১০ রমজান পর্যন্ত প্রাথমিক শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠান চালু থাকবে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X