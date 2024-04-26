Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Fri Apr 26, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Apr 26, 2024 12:04 AM

Bangladesh

Secondary schools, colleges to open from Sunday

Staff Correspondent
Fri Apr 26, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Apr 26, 2024 12:04 AM

The government yesterday decided to reopen all secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions  from Sunday amid the ongoing heatwave.

It also asked the authorities concerned to resume regular classes and activities in those institutes.

However, daily assemblies at these institutions will remain suspended across the country until the heatwave wanes, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Education. It also directed that all activities that expose students to direct sunlight will have to be limited.

The directive also said the schools and colleges can hold classes on Saturdays to make up for the education gap created by the closures till further notice.

However, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has not issued any circular regarding the reopening of schools.

Earlier on April 20, due to the heatwave, the government decided to keep all schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions across the country closed from April 21 to 27.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department yesterday issued a warning that the ongoing heatwave will persist for another 72 hours starting this morning.

