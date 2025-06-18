Second phase of talks created opportunity for mutual discussion: Ali Riaz

Ali Riaz, vice-chairman of the National Consensus Commission, has said that the second phase of talks has created an opportunity for mutual discussion.

"In the first round, political parties separately stated their positions. But the second phase has created an opportunity for mutual discussion," he said, adding that "through this process, the parties are not only presenting their own views but are also learning about others' positions."

Speaking to journalists after the third day of the second-phase dialogue between political parties and the commission, held at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, Ali Riaz said, "Political parties are now both sharing and exchanging opinions, which is helping the commission move forward."

Commission members present at the event included Md Emdadul Haque, Badiul Alam Majumdar, Safar Raj Hossain, Iftekharuzzaman, Md Ayub Miah, and Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Monir Haidar.

Ali Riaz further said that today's discussions with political parties focused on two issues: the National Constitutional Council (NCC) and the powers of the president.

"Political parties feel the need for a constitutional body when it comes to appointments to constitutional positions. Although there are some policy differences among a few parties on this issue, there is consensus on the necessity of a constitutional framework," he said.

He also mentioned that two proposals, one by the Constitution Reform Commission and another by the Electoral System Reform Commission, have been discussed regarding the presidential election.

"Discussions were also held on increasing the powers of the president to ensure a balance of power. These matters will continue to be discussed in the coming days," he added.

Today's dialogue saw participation from 30 political parties, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizens' Party (NCP), Gano Adhikar Parishad, Ganosamhati Andolon, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Revolutionary Workers Party, and Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party.

The commission is scheduled to resume talks with political parties tomorrow at 11:00am, during which unfinished issues from today's session, including the prime minister's term, constitutional principles, and demarcation of electoral boundaries, will be discussed.