Search committee seeks names for CEC, ECs by Nov 7

The search committee has invited political parties, professional bodies, and individuals to propose names for the positions of chief election commissioner and election commissioners by November 7 for the formation of the next Election Commission.

A circular, signed by Md Nazrul Islam, joint secretary of the Cabinet Division, was issued in this regard yesterday.

"Political parties and professional organisations can propose a maximum of five names for the positions of chief election commissioner and other election commissioners by 5:00pm on November 7. Interested individuals may also submit their names," according to the circular.

Nominations, along with complete bio-data, should be sent directly to the Cabinet Division or via email at [email protected], the circular said.

The circular further added that under Section 3 of the Election Commission Appointment Act-2022, the search committee is responsible for recommending candidates for the positions of CEC and other ECs.

Before the first meeting of the search committee, Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid told journalists that the new EC would consist of "honest, fearless, and efficient individuals".

"I am not a member of the search committee, but we will provide administrative support as needed," he added.

The cabinet secretary explained that the committee has discussed its approach and will outline the next steps in forming the EC.

When asked about the timeline, he said the committee is required to submit its recommendations within 15 working days, after which the president will finalise the appointments.

On October 31, the interim government published the gazette notification for the six-member search committee tasked with proposing names for the next EC.

The committee is headed by Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

Its other members include Justice AKM Asaduzzaman of the High Court Division, Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh Md Nurul Islam, Public Service Commission Chairman Mobasser Momen, former Dhaka University Prof CR Abrar, and former PSC chairman Prof Zeenatun Nesa Tahmida Begum.