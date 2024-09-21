Scuffle at secretariat: Stern action to be taken against officials involved

Says Adviser Ali Imam Majumder

The government has decided to take stringent actions against some deputy secretaries involved in a recent scuffle at the public administration ministry over the postings of district deputy commissioners (DC).

Those who will be found guilty after an initial enquiry will face tough punishment, sources in the Cabinet Division and the public administration ministry confirmed The Daily Star.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway, and a joint secretary has already been transferred outside Dhaka.

Ali Imam Majumder, an adviser attached to the Chief Adviser's Office, said officials who would be found guilty will face stern action.

There is no scope for creating indiscipline in the administration, he told The Daily Star.

Ali Imam said that transfers and postings are part of a routine work.

"One cannot say that every decision is 100 percent correct. If a decision requires reconsideration, appropriate actions are taken later."

The adviser said that physical altercations over such incidents are unacceptable.

A total of 59 DCs were withdrawn after the fall of the Awami League government on August 5. The interim government made new appointments to these posts. But the appointments of eight new DCs were cancelled later before they took charge.

On September 10, a scuffle broke out at the public administration ministry among officials over the postings of DCs. Some officials allegedly used verbal abuse during the incident.

The following day, around 50-60 deputy secretaries created commotion at the ministry.

Following these incidents, the government on September 11 formed a one-member investigation committee, led by MA Akmall Hossain Azad, senior secretary at the Health Services Division. The committee is expected to be submit its report by September 23.

Meanwhile, the deputy secretaries were reportedly frustrated with then joint secretary KM Ali Azam over the DC appointments. The scuffle took place at his then office at the public administration ministry.

On September 18, Ali Azam was transferred to Sylhet as an additional divisional commissioner. Officials said such a move is considered a "punishment transfer".