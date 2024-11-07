Scrapping of CSA: Proposal likely to be placed before advisory council today

A proposal to repeal the controversial "Cyber Security Act-2023" is likely to be placed in the advisory council's meeting today.

Sources at the Information and Communication Technology Division said a draft of a new ordinance replacing the CSA is underway.

"The new ordinance will focus on safeguarding cyberspace and protecting citizens. It will be finalised soon," said a top official with knowledge of the matter.

"The proposal for repealing the act [CSA] would be placed in the advisory council meeting tomorrow [today]."

Replacing the Digital Security Act, the CSA was enacted by the Awami League government last year. The act drew widespread criticism from journalists, civil society, and the international community who said that many elements of DSA that curtail freedom of speech, freedom of expression, and freedom of the press remain in the CSA.

On November 4, Nahid Islam, adviser to the posts, telecommunications, and information technology ministry, said the CSA will be nullified within a week and all cases filed under the act will be withdrawn.

"Not only this law [CSA], but all laws that hinder freedom of expression are under review."

As of August, 5,818 cases filed under the CSA were active across eight cyber tribunals nationwide. Of these, 1,340 cases related to speech offences are 461 under investigation and 879 pending with court, data from the law ministry shows.

Asked how the trial of offences related to cyber security would be held, an official of the ICT division said a new ordinance is in progress to ensure cyber security. "By scrapping the act [CSA], the government wants to demonstrate its intention to fulfil people's desire and aspirations."

Earlier on October 3, Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul voiced strong support for the CSA's repeal.