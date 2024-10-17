Scrapping of 8 nat’l days: AL slates ‘bid to kill spirit of Liberation War’

The Awami League has condemned the government's decision to cancel eight national days, including the one commemorating the historic March 7 speech of Bangabandhu.

Soon after the government announced the cancellation yesterday, the party, in a post on its verified Facebook page, termed the decision an "attempt to erase the history and destroy the spirit of the national liberation struggle".

The AL alleged that the current government has been undermining the values and ideals of the Liberation War from the very beginning.

"The government is taking various steps to destroy the spirit of the Liberation War and considering freedom fighters and those who uphold the war's ideals as enemies. The state apparatus is being misused to suppress pro-liberation forces, and mass arrests are being made in false charges," the statement read.

It stated that the greatest achievement of the Bangalees is the establishment of an independent and sovereign Bangladesh under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The contributions of his trusted colleagues, his family, and the freedom-loving people to this end are immense.

"But we can see that individuals and institutions related to the liberation struggle are being subjected to the government's vengeance. In continuation of that, the government is excluding the national days related to the father of the nation and national history. The party strongly condemns such decisions.

"The nation rejects any attempt to erase the history of Bangalees by creating division ... Imbibed by the spirit of the Liberation War, the people will unite to give a fitting response to such actions," the statement added.