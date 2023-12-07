Scrapping 16th amendment: SC to hear review petition on January 18

The Supreme Court adjourned till January 18 next year the hearing of the review petition challenging its verdict of scrapping the 16th amendment to the constitution, which empowered parliament to remove judges for incapacity or misconduct.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order as the matter came up before it in the hearing list today.

The government filed the 908-page review petition with the Appellate Division on December 24, 2017 outlining 94 grounds on which this court may consider the government's appeal for restoring the 16th amendment, cancelling the provision of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and striking out some of its observations.

Following a writ petition, the HC in May 2016 declared the 16th amendment unconstitutional and void as it found the changes went against the principles of the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary. The government later filed an appeal against the HC verdict.

On July 3, 2017, the Appellate Division of the SC rejected the appeal and upheld the HC verdict.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the government while Senior lawyer Manzill Murshid stood for the writ petitioner.