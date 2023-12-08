Scrapping 16th amendment: SC to hear review petition Jan 18

The Supreme Court has adjourned till January 18 next year the hearing of the review petition challenging its verdict of scrapping the 16th amendment to the constitution, which empowered parliament to remove judges for incapacity or misconduct.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order yesterday.

The government filed the 908-page review petition with the SC on December 24, 2017.

The HC in May 2016 declared the 16th amendment unconstitutional.

On July 3, 2017, the SC upheld the HC verdict.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the government while Senior Advocate Manzill Murshid stood for the writ petitioner.