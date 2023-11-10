Scrapping of 16th amendment: SC defers hearing to November 16

The Supreme Court yesterday deferred the date to November 16 to hear a review petition challenging a High Court verdict that scrapped the 16th amendment to the constitution, which empowers parliament to remove its judges for incapacity or misconduct.

The SC was scheduled to hear the six-year-old review petition yesterday.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the deferment order after petitioner's Advocate-on-Record M Ashrafuzzaman sought adjournment of the hearing.

The government filed the 908-page review petition on December 24, 2017 outlining 94 grounds on which this court may consider the government's prayer for restoring the 16th amendment.

The HC in May, 2016 declared the 16th amendment unconstitutional as it found the changes went against the principles of the separation of powers and the judiciary independence.

The government later filed an appeal against the HC verdict. The SC upheld the HC verdict.