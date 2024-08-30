Scope to whiten black money shuts

Yunus seeks Swiss help to bring back laundered money

The interim government yesterday decided to cancel the provision for whitening black money.

"The government does not earn much from [the provision to whiten black money]; rather such practice raises questions about values," Syeda Rizwana Hasan, the environment adviser, told reporters after the meeting of the advisory council of the interim government at the state guest house Jamuna.

As a result, the government has decided to scrap the provision, which was supposed to remain in place until June 2025.

"Now it cannot be said that the black money will be whitened," she said, adding that the government's action against money laundering has started.

The former government made room to allow both individuals and companies to whiten money without facing scrutiny and by paying a 15 percent tax, a move that drew sharp criticism from economists, trade bodies and civil society.

Backtracking on its promise to eliminate black money, the then government hoped the initiative would increase the flow of money into the economy despite such measures failing to yield any fruitful benefits in the past.

According to the provision, no authority can raise any question if a taxpayer pays tax at fixed rates for immovable properties such as flats and land and 15 percent tax on other assets, including cash, irrespective of the existing laws of the country.

Before the last national election, the Awami League's election manifesto promised strong measures against those hoarding undisclosed money as well as those engaged in corruption.

But economists and corruption watchdogs said that successive governments allowing the whitening of black money was akin to "licencing corruption".

Since independence, schemes to legalise undeclared money have been introduced at least 22 times. But the response has been lukewarm.

According to data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR), nearly Tk 45,522 crore was whitened between 1972 and 2022, with the collector getting Tk 4,641 crore in taxes in total.

In fiscal 2020-21, the government offered full amnesty to black money; a record Tk 20,600 crore was legalised, yielding the NBR Tk 2,064 crore.

In fiscal 2006-07, the caretaker government offered the scope to legalise black money after paying a penalty, which is not normally levied. That year, Tk 9,682 crore was whitened.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to the interim government, yesterday sought cooperation from Switzerland to bring back money stolen from Bangladesh when the ambassador of Switzerland, Reto Renggli, paid a courtesy call to him at his office, according to a press release of chief adviser's office.

"Is there any way to return the money?" Yunus asked Renggli.

Yunus said a lot of stolen money has been transferred abroad. "It is important," he said.

In response, Renggli said Switzerland is always "willing to cooperate in compliance with globally recognised procedures and standards and in line with proposals it has put forward in recent years".

The envoy said Switzerland would support the interim government and strengthen economic ties with the country.