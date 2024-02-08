Bangladesh
A Correspondent, Satkhira
Thu Feb 8, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 12:00 AM

Schoolgirl 'kills herself over stalking'

A schoolgirl allegedly died by suicide yesterday after being stalked and harassed by a youth in Satkhira's Tala upazila, said a family member.

The victim is Nodi Biswas, 15, a ninth grader.

She left a note saying one Uzzal Biswas was responsible for her death, said the victim's elder brother Sagar Biswas.

He said Uzzal had been stalking his sister for a while.

"He even called my sister yesterday (Tuesday) and made some indecent remarks. That's why, she got upset and took her life by hanging from a ceiling," said Sagar.

Jethuria Union Parishad Chairman Mofidul Islam said he had heard that a youth named Uzzal Biswas of the same area had been stalking the girl. "We have informed the police about it," he added.

Mominur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station, said police went to the spot and recovered the body. The process of filing a case is underway, he said, adding that they are trying to arrest Uzzal.

