Schoolboy missing for three days

A schoolboy has been missing for the last three days after visiting his village home in Laxmipur during the Eid vacation.

Hosne Mobarak Alif, 16, is a tenth-grader at Badshah Faisal Institute School and College in Shyamoli, Dhaka. He celebrated Eid with his family members in Laxmipur.

On Thursday noon, he left his village residence in Laxmipur for Dhaka and has been missing since then, said his uncle Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan.

The family filed a general diary (GD) with Laxmipur Sadar Model Police Station on Friday.

Police said they are working to trace the teenager.

