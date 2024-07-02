School waterlogged for six months

Persistent waterlogging is disrupting academic activities of nearly 200 students at Khatua Kumri Government Primary School in Sherpur Sadar upazila.

The school's premises and playground stay inundated for nearly six months every year, almost the entirety of monsoon and every time it rains during summer.

The students cannot participate in sports due to the submerged school ground.

Meanwhile, the stagnant water, overrun by water hyacinths, has become a perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

During a recent visit, this correspondent observed stagnant water on the compound. Students were wading through ankle-high water to reach their classes.

"We can't play on our school ground as it remains waterlogged for months," said Shakil, a student.

Guardians have expressed concerns that their children are falling behind in co-curricular activities compared to their peers.

Akteruzzaman, headteacher of the school, said, "We tried to dig a drain to let the water recede, but could not do so due to objections from neighbouring land owners. We made a written request to the upazila primary education officer on June 6 for necessary measures to this end."

Akram Hossain, upazila primary education officer of Sherpur Sadar, said he has received an application from the school's headteacher and necessary steps will be taken soon.