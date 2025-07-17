School student drowns in the Bay

Bangladesh
A school student drowned in the Bay of Bengal at Cox's Bazar yesterday morning, just nine days after three students of Chittagong University died in a similar incident.

The deceased -- Raiyan Noor Abu Samim, son of Md Ismail from the city's Boidyaghona -- was a class eight student at Cox's Bazar Government High School. The incident occurred around 10:00am at the Shaibal Point of the beach.

Raiyan drowned while he was bathing in the sea after playing football with his friends, said his brother Faiyan Noor Abu Ramim.  Mohammad Osman, supervisor of Sea Safe Lifeguard, said swimming at Shaibal Point is prohibited and there are no lifeguards stationed in that area.

