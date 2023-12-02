School playground now a grazing field

Headteacher turns it into a pasture for her brother’s cattle

A school playground now lies silent behind its fenced net, devoid of the laughter and joy of children.

In a recent visit, this correspondent didn't see any children playing on the school field, rather it has been taken over by cattle.

The headteacher of Sharikkhali Government Primary School in Amtali upazila of Barguna allegedly kept the ground off limits to students to preserve the grass on the field and turn it to a pasture ground for feeding her brother's cattle.

For years, students and local children enjoyed playing cricket and football on the school field in Sharikkhali. However, this year, headteacher Shahida Begum fenced off the area to preserve grass for her brother Bacchu Sharif's cattle, alleged guardians.

Some students, requesting anonymity, said even if they want to play during recess or in the morning and afternoon, they cannot go to the field due to the fencing.

"After learning about the matter, I asked the headteacher to open the field for students and local youths to use it for sports, but she and her brother did not listen to it. She is saving the grass to feed her brother's cattle," said Shahjahan Kabir, chairman of the school's managing committee.

Contacted, Shahida Begum refuted the allegations.

"Some trees were planted on the school ground and net fencing was placed to protect those," she claimed.

Asked why the students are being barred from entering the field , she said, "The examination is currently underway. When and how will the children play?"

The locals submitted a written complaint against Shahida Begum to Amtali UNO Ashraful Alam on November 27, seeking solution to this issue.

He said the upazila assistant commissioner (land) has been directed to investigate the complaint and submit a report. "Legal action will be taken if allegations are found to be true," he said.

Upazila primary education officer Shafiqul Alam said, "I have received a copy of a written complaint. Departmental action will be taken subject to investigation."

Bacchu Sharif could not be contacted for comments.