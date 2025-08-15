School building on the verge of collapse

The main building of Bardia Bahumukhi High School in Lohagara upazila of Narail has become so dilapidated that it could collapse at any time, putting more than 600 students and 25 teachers in danger.

Built in 1997, the structure has never undergone renovation. Large chunks of plaster have fallen away, leaving the steel rods in the pillars and beams exposed.

When it rains, water seeps through the ceiling, soaking students, teachers, books, and furniture.

While all the classrooms are facing similar issues, the sixth-grade classroom is particularly unusable now, with water dripping onto benches and the floor remaining damp.

"It is impossible to hold classes in the sixth-grade room," said Assistant Teacher Saiful Islam. "The teachers' room is also unsafe -- plaster often falls from the ceiling while people are moving around."

Students in other grades face the same hazards. "In our class, plaster often falls during lessons, sometimes hitting us," said ninth grader Sanin Mahmud. "Water leaks from above and even blocks our view of the board."

Another ninth grader, Tamjid Mollah, said, "Our classroom is in no condition for lessons. Plaster peels off the board, and during exams, water leaks onto our answer sheets."

Lohagara Upazila Education Officer Md Anwar Hossain acknowledged the seriousness of the situation. "I have visited the school and found the building in critical condition. It needs to be removed quickly to prevent accidents. A decision on the next steps will be made soon," he said.

Teachers said the unsafe building is disrupting classes, damaging the learning environment, and driving down attendance.

"This building has not been fit for teaching for a long time," said teacher Khan Ashraful Habib. "We are working at the risk of our lives. We urge the authorities to take immediate action."