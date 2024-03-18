SCC felling trees for beautification

At least eight trees on the bank of Malnichhara canal in Sagardighir Par area of Sylhet city are being felled to facilitate a beautification project.

Sylhet City Corporation officials claimed these trees are too close to the planned guard wall of the canal, where the city corporation is expanding a walkway.

In 2022, while constructing the first part of the walkway there, SCC was praised for preserving all trees on the bank.

After two years, the walkway is being expanded at a cost of around Tk 15 crore; only this time, eight large trees are being sacrificed in the process.

According to an engineer of SCC, the corporation called in a tender for chopping the trees, and the highest bidder, who is also the contractor of the walkway, got the contract for Tk 20,000.

While visiting the spot yesterday, this correspondent spoke to a man who requested anonymity and claimed to have been subcontracted for the job.

The person claimed the estimated value of the timber was at least Tk 5 lakh.

This correspondent also witnessed that the guard wall was being bent to avoid the removal of a police box, which was also located on the canal's bank.

Nur Azizur Rahman, chief engineer of Sylhet City Corporation, said, "These trees are close to the guard wall. If we wished to save them, their roots would have to be cut, and this would eventually weaken the trees."

Asked about the design change to save the police box, which is in a similar position to the trees that are being felled, he said, "I will visit the spot and inspect the situation there."

Abdul Karim Kim, general secretary of Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon's Sylhet chapter, said, "Sylhet City Corporation has chopped over 1,000 century-old trees in the last two decades. It is necessary to investigate the reason behind the repetitive felling of trees, even after a new council is in charge."