SCC announces Tk 925.4 crore budget

Sylhet City Corporation has announced a Tk 925.4 crore budget for fiscal 2023-24.

Mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury announced the budget at a press conference at the city's Arambagh yesterday.

This is Ariful's last budget as he did not participate in the recent city polls and the newly-elected mayor will take over next month.

In the budget, SCC showed a total income of Tk 123.40 crore, including revenue income of Tk 112.35 crore, while Tk 526.51 crore will come from different government projects and another Tk 37 crore from market construction.

Meanwhile, the budget allocates Tk 52.77 crore to the establishment sector and Tk 33.55 crore to infrastructure development.

"Sylhet city was recently expanded, and for the newly included areas, we prepared a development plan of Tk 4,189 crore. However, no visible progress is yet to be seen in the ministries concerned," the mayor said.