SCBA voting ends, result today

The two-day voting for electing the new leadership of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) ended yesterday.

Out of total 7,888 voters, some 5,319 lawyers casted their ballots at the SCBA auditorium in Dhaka to elect 14 executive posts.

The result is likely to be announced today, SCBA Secretary Md Abdun Nur Dulal told The Daily Star.

SCBA sources said, the main contest will be between ruling Awami League-backed Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad and pro-BNP Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya panels. Abu Sayeed Sagor and Shah Monjurul Hoque are contesting for the posts of president and secretary respectively from the pro-AL panel.

Meanwhile, former SCBA secretaries Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Ruhul Qudus Kazal are contesting for the same posts from the BNP-backed panel.

Besides, MK Rahman and Md Eunus Ali Akond are independent candidates for the president post. Nahid Sultana Juthi and Farhad Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan are contesting as independent candidates for the secretary post.