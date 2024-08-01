SCBA president demands UN probe, secretary blames it on BNP-Jamaat

Pro-BNP lawyers, led by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, and Awami League backed lawyers, led by SCBA Secretary Shah Monjurul Hoque, yesterday held two separate press conferences, regarding the current state of the country.

Khokon demanded that the ongoing curfew be lifted, along with the withdrawal of armed forces and a stop to "government's control on media".

"The government has already filed cases against lakhs of people. Around 13,000 people have been wrongfully arrested and students are being arrested by house-to-house searches. Political activists are being arrested in order to give political colour to this movement. We support the mass inquiry commission formed under the leadership of Justice MA Matin and rights activist Sultana Kamal," he said.

"We are demanding an inquiry into every incident of killings and injuries under the supervision of the United Nations. We think that hundreds of people have been killed in a planned manner."

"We are strongly demanding to amend the International Crimes (Tribunal) Act and to arrange speedy trial of those accused for the crimes against humanity and human rights violations," he said.

SCBA Secretary Shah Monjurul Hoque, at their event, said, "During the quota reform protests, the BNP-Jamaat-Shibir, relying on ordinary students, wreaked havoc across the country and destroyed important state structures."

"The government sincerely stood by the families of the people injured and killed in this unexpected incident and accepted all the demands of the students."

He said the SCBA is pledge-bound to protect the country's independence, sovereignty, state resources, law and order and public life. Therefore, this association protests against the anti-national activities of the anti-independence circle.