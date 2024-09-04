SCBA president demands reforms in judiciary

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon today demanded that the government bring reform in the judiciary expeditiously.

"The judiciary was under the control of the Awami League government for last 16 years. Many judges have carried out judicial functions politically. They must be removed. Many good judges were appointed during the regime of the previous government. I have no objection about them," he said.

Barrister Mahbub Uddin, also a joint secretary general of BNP, said these at in a press conference in the SCBA auditorium.

He said the interim government has not yet taken steps to appoint new judges and to formulate any guideline for appointing High Court judges.

Necessary measures must be taken in this regard and talented, honest and qualified judges must be appointed.

The SCBA president also demanded to bring reforms in the Anti-Corruption Commission, Election Commission and the National Human Rights Commission.