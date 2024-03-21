SCBA polls violence: 6 SC lawyers get bail from High Court

The High Court yesterday granted bail to six Supreme Court lawyers, including Nahid Sultana Juthi, wife of Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, and Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal, former Supreme Court Bar Association secretary, in a case filed over violence centring the recent SCBA polls.

Juthi and three others got eight weeks' anticipatory bail, while Kazal and Mohammad Osman Chowdhury, who are now in jail, got ad interim bail from different HC benches in the case.

Three other lawyers, who secured anticipatory bail, are former deputy attorney general Shakila Rawshan Jahan, former assistant attorney general Zakir Hossain Masud and Fatema Moushumi Kabita, their lawyer Sheikh Awsafur Rahman told The Daily Star.

He said his clients, who are practicing lawyers, were not involved in the violence.

The HC bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon delivered the orders of bail after the accused lawyers filed two petitions seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

Earlier in the day, the four lawyers appeared before the bench.

Meanwhile, the bench of Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice Md Khairul Alam granted ad interim bail to Kazal, who was arrested on March 9, in connection with this case after hearing of his bail petition.

Yesterday, another HC bench of Justice Md Ruhul Quddus and Justice AKM Rabiul Hassan granted bail to Mohammad Osman Chowdhury, who was held on March 8.

Kayser Kamal, BNP's legal affairs secretary, and a lawyer for Kazal and Osman, told this correspondent that there is no legal bar for his clients to get released from jail following the HC orders of bail.

Juthi and Kazal contested for the post of SCBA secretary.

On March 8, Assistant Attorney General Shaifour Rahman Siddique Saif, who was assaulted during the SCBA election violence, lodged the case with Shahbagh Police Station against Juthi, Kazal, and 17 others.