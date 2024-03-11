SCBA polls: Blatant politicking behind recurring violence

Say senior lawyers

For the last three years, including this year, the Supreme Court Bar Association elections have witnessed violence due to "extreme political influence and degradation of professionalism among a section of lawyers".

Speaking to The Daily Star yesterday, some prominent lawyers said the incidents of violence have severely hurt the image, prestige and tradition of the country's prime bar association and its members.

The newly elected SCBA president and secretary, however, said they will take necessary steps to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Former law minister Shafique Ahmed, also former SCBA president, said some members attempt to occupy posts at any cost and this desperation leads to violence. "This must be stopped in order to restore the image, dignity and tradition of the bar.

"Such incidents may gradually stop if its members become sincere to that end."

Contacted, newly elected SCBA President AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon alleged that ruling Awami League politics is responsible for the incidents of forgery, vote rigging, ballot scanting and clashes during the SCBA election.

"After the polling this year, it was announced that 5,319 votes were cast. But after final count, it was seen that 5,436 votes were cast for four presidential candidates, which is a blatant manipulation. I demand a reelection of the SCBA under an independent election commission."

Replying to a question, Mahbub Uddin, a joint secretary general of BNP and former SCBA secretary, said he will hold talks with senior lawyers to take necessary steps so that the SCBA polls are held transparently and peacefully in future.

Meanwhile, newly elected SCBA Secretary Shah Monjurul Hoque told The Daily Star that the voting and vote counting in this year's polls took place in a very peaceful, fair and transparent manner.

"Before the counting of votes, we received a message that outsiders on behalf of a candidate will hijack the ballot boxes. Then we demanded giving the ballots to the police and to count the votes later.

"In this situation, they attacked the lawyers involved in polling activities," he said, adding that the men of pro-BNP candidate Mahbub Uddin Khokon brought the extra ballots during counting of the votes.

Shah Monjurul, a senior pro-AL lawyer, said he will definitely take an initiative to stop such violent activities in future SCBA elections.

Senior lawyer and Editor of Dhaka Law Reports Khurshid Alam Khan said unexpected violence took place over the last few years centring the SCBA polls due to impatience and misunderstanding of lawyers, which is very unfortunate.

Most of the candidates in the elections are directly or indirectly involved with political parties, he added.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir, a young lawyer of the Supreme Court, said the violence centring the SCBA elections keeps occurring because of "serious mistrust amongst the members of the bar; ⁠failure to follow the rules and regulations formulated by the bar association; ⁠extreme partisan politics and political influence; ⁠degradation of professionalism; ⁠failure of senior lawyers to train juniors properly, and some seniors sheltering disobedient juniors".