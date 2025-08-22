SC verdict on appeal against acquittal of Tarique Sept 4

The Supreme Court yesterday set September 4 to deliver its verdict on appeals against a High Court ruling that acquitted BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, former state minister Lutfozzaman Babar, and others in two cases related to the August 21 grenade attack.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed fixed the date after hearing arguments on the appeals for five days.

Earlier in the day, defence lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir prayed to the apex court to dismiss the appeals and to uphold the HC verdict.

It appears from the confessional statements that the accused were brutally tortured in the taskforce for interrogation (TFI) cell and this type of incidences are rampant and hence directions should be given to formulate guidelines for recording confessional statements such as presence of lawyer and audio-video recording of confessional statements, the lawyer told the apex court.

The investigation agencies were misused by different regime and hence an independent investigation agency should be established, Advocate Shishir Manir argued.

Meanwhile, Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Masud prayed to the apex court to scrap the HC judgment and to affirm the trial court verdict in the cases.

On December 1 last year, the HC acquitted all the 49 accused, including Tarique and Babar, scrapping the trial court verdicts that had earlier convicted and sentenced them in connection with the grenade attack on an Awami League rally in 2004.