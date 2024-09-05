SC upholds stay on NSU trustee board reconstitution

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday upheld a High Court order staying a government decision that had reconstituted the trustee board of North South University in 2022.

The apex court dismissed two petitions filed by the government and vice chancellor of NSU challenging the HC order.

Following two petitions filed by six former members of the trustee board, the HC on August 20 issued a stay order on the previous government's decision that had reconstituted the NSU's trustee board in 2022.

The petitioners challenged the legality of the decision.

The petitioners are Aziz Al Qaiser, Azim Uddin Ahmed, Benajir Ahmed, MA Kashem, Rehana Rahman and Mohammed Shahjahan.

Md Imam Hossain and Kazi Akhtar Hosain, the lawyers for the writ petitioners, on August told this correspondent that the HC order has revived the previous trustee board that included their clients as founders and life members.

The board led by the petitioners will operate following the HC order.

The Sheikh Hasina-led government reconstituted the NSU trustee board on August 16, 2022, after a University Grants Commission probe had "found involvement some of its members in anti-state activities, sponsorship of militancy, corruption and arbitrariness".