SC upholds HC’s demolition order

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday upheld a High Court verdict that ordered the authorities concerned to demolish the six-storey Gulshan Shopping Complex located in Dhaka's Gulshan-1, as the building was found to be risky.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order after hearing two leave to appeal petitions filed by Zia Yameen, one of the owners of the structure, challenging the HC verdict.

Following a petition filed by two companies, Bani Chitra and Chalchchitr, the HC on December 12 last year ordered developer company Shanta Properties Limited to demolish the Gulshan Shopping Complex in 30 days.

Advocate Mostaque Ahmed Chowdhury, a lawyer involved in the case, told The Daily Star that Dhaka North City Corporation sealed the shopping complex on July 13, 2023 as the fire service and Rajuk in separate reports said the building was vulnerable.