SC upholds HC bail order for Shahed

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday upheld a High Court order that on September 13 granted six months' bail to Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed Karim in a corruption case.

On August 21, a Dhaka court convicted and jailed Shahed for three years for not submitting his wealth statement to the Anti-Corruption Commission, about acquiring illegal wealth of Tk 1.69 crore.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Justice Burhanuddin,passed the order after hearing a leave to appeal petition filed by the ACC.

ACC's lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said Shahed cannot be released from jail as he is arrested in other cases.

On March 1, 2021, ACC filed the case against Shahed with its Dhaka Integrated Office-1 for his alleged involvement in acquiring illegal wealth.

Shahed was arrested on July 15, 2020, at Debhata in Satkhira while trying to flee the country.

Senior lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque appeared for Shahed during hearing.