SC upholds conviction of BNP leader Habibur

The Supreme Court yesterday upheld a High Court ruling sentencing BNP leader and former lawmaker Habibur Rahman Habib to five months in prison and a Tk 2,000 fine for contempt of court due to derogatory comments about a judge.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by the chief justice delivered the order after dismissing a leave to appeal petition filed by Habibur challenging the HC verdict.

Additional Attorney General Sk Md Morshed told The Daily Star that Habibur Rahman Habib, who is now in custody, must serve in jail for five months and pay the fine of Tk 2,000 following the SC order.

Senior lawyer Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal appeared for Habibur during the hearing of the petition.

Last year, on November 22, the High Court convicted and sentenced Habibur following his statements regarding Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman's role in the cases involving BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Previously, the HC bench comprising Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah issued a rule asking Habibur to justify why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against him for his remarks.