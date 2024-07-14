SC upholds cancellation of 169 students' admissions to Viqarunnisa Noon School

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today upheld a High Court verdict that justified cancellation of the admissions of 169 students of class 1 at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan dismissed two separate leave to appeal petitions filed by the guardians of the students challenging the HC verdict.

The HC on May 21 upheld the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education's decision to cancel the admissions of 169 students of class 1 at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College and also ordered the authorities concerned to fill up the vacant posts from the waiting list. The HC passed the order after holding hearing of two separate writ petitions.

Additionally, the HC observed that they were not eligible to be admitted under the rules of relevant admission policy.

As per the admission policy, students born before January 1, 2017, are disqualified for admission to Viqarunnisa Noon School and College. DSHE found that 169 students, born in 2015 and 2016, were admitted in violation of this policy.

The HC also issued a directive asking the secretary of the secondary and higher education division to form a three-member probe committee to investigate the irregularities and identify the perpetrators.