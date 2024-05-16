SC stays HC verdict

The Supreme Court yesterday stayed till August 25 the High Court verdict that ordered the authorities concerned to move the prisoners, sentenced to death, to ordinary cells of jails from condemned cells.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order following a petition filed by the government seeking a stay on the HC judgement.

The judge also asked the government to file a leave to appeal petition with this court against the HC verdict.

During the hearing, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told the court that problems have been created in the prisons because of the HC judgement, as the death-row prisoners are demanding that they have to be brought out of jails.

The HC in its verdict has issued some directions and observations, which need to be examined by the Appellate Division through holding hearing appeal against the verdict, and that is why, the HC verdict needs to be stayed now, he argued.

Meanwhile, writ petitioners' lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir opposed the government's stay petition, saying that the HC in its verdict has disposed of the rule with some directions and observations.

But the directions and observations are not specifically clear as the certified copy of the HC judgement is yet to be released, he argued.

The HC on May 13 delivered the verdict saying that the prisoners, who have been sentenced to death by the trial courts, cannot be kept in condemned cells until their appeals, review petitions and mercy petitions are finally disposed of by the HC, and Appellate Division of the Supreme Court and the president of the republic respectively.

It ordered the authorities concerned to move such convicts from condemned cells to ordinary cells within two years, starting immediately.

The order came following a petition by three convicts on August 31, 2021.