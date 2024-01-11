SC stays HC order on Dhaka-4 result

The Supreme Court chamber judge yesterday stayed a High Court order that directed the Election Commission not to issue any gazette notification on the Dhaka-4 election result.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim also ordered the secretary at the parliament to immediately take necessary steps for administering oath to independent candidate Md Awlad Hossain, who was declared elected from Dhaka-4 in the January 7 election.

He passed the order following a petition filed by Awlad challenging the HC order.