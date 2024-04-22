SC stays ‘Abba Bahini’ leader Aftab’s bail

The Supreme Court yesterday stayed a High Court order that granted bail of Aftab Uddin alias Rabbi, a leader of "Abba Bahini", in a case filed for the murder of Saiful Islam alias Russell at Shubhadhaya union in South Keraniganj.

Chamber judge of the SC's Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order following a petition filed by the state challenging the HC order that on March 21 granted bail to Aftab.

"Abba Bahini" came into discussion after January 10 when Russell was allegedly tortured and killed in the torture cell by the Abba Bahini members.

Video footage of his torture went viral on social media.

Senior lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque appeared for Aftab during the hearing yesterday.