SC resumes today after Eid vacation

Regular judicial proceedings of the Supreme Court is scheduled to resume today after the Eid-ul-Fitr vacation starting from March 24.

A notification, signed by SC Registrar General Golam Rabbani yesterday, stated that the SC administration has relaxed the obligation of lawyers to wear black gowns during the hearing of cases in the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court, as per the instructions of the chief justice.

According to the notification, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan made the decision after receiving several applications from various lawyers associations following a discussion with the senior judges of the Supreme Court.

The instruction will remain in force from today until further notice, it added.