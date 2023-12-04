SC orders status quo on ex-workers profit share demand

The Supreme Court yesterday issued status quo on the demand by 106 former workers of Grameen Kalyan seeking a part of net profit of the company and the HC verdict on it till February 5 next year.

An order of status quo has been issued on the "subject matter" and it will continue till February 5, said Justice M Enayetur Rahim, chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC.

The former employees are demanding share of the profit which the company earned from 2006 to 2013.

The HC on November 30 scrapped the Labour Appellate Tribunal's verdict that justified the demand of 106 former workers, saying that the tribunal has no jurisdiction to give an interpretation on whether the workers are entitled to part of its profit under the Labour Act.

Only the labour court can give an interpretation under the law, said the HC.

Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus is the founder and chairman of Grameen Kalyan, a charitable organisation.