SC must represent voice of the marginalised

Justice Borhanuddin tells farewell reception

The working class of the country can secure a decent livelihood if appropriate legal measures are implemented against those who exploit the nation's resources, said Justice Borhanuddin, the senior most judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, yesterday.

He was speaking at a farewell reception held on his last working day at the Appellate Division's courtroom-1 of the Supreme Court.

"The apex court of Bangladesh, as the constitutional court, must represent the voice of marginalised people," he said.

The judiciary serves as the guardian of the country's constitution, having the crucial duty to assess the consistency of laws passed by the legislature, he said.

The judiciary's role is to ensure that executive actions align with the fundamental rights outlined in the constitution.

Borhanuddin also said independence of judiciary is synonymous with good governance and the rule of law.

Supreme Court Bar Association President Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir, Secretary Abdun Noor Dulal, and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, along with Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan, Appellate Division judges, lawyers, and law officers of the SC attended the reception.