SC lawyer again files petition challenging Article 70

A Supreme Court lawyer filed a petition with the High Court yesterday challenging legality of Article 70 of the constitution which deals with cancellation of membership of a lawmaker for voting against his or her political party.

Lawyer Md Eunus Ali Akond, in the petition, said an Appellate Division bench led by the then chief justice Surendra Kumar Saha observed in the constitution's 16th amendment case in 2017 that Article 70 of the Constitution is contradictory to the constitution, which has been upheld by the apex court recently.

"So, this article should be scrapped, and I have again filed the petition challenging its legality. The petition's hearing may be held next week," he said.

On August 18, 2018, the High Court rejected Eunus Ali's petition that challenged legality of Article 70.

On that day, the HC bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman passed the order saying that the court cannot interfere in Article 70 as this provision has been incorporated in the original constitution of 1972.