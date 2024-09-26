SC launches helpline for service seekers

The Supreme Court administration yesterday introduced a helpline number (+88 01316154216) to assist the litigants or service recipients so that they don't face obstacles at any section of its registry office.

An officer of the SC registry will operate the helpline and provide necessary assistance to the service recipients.

The helpline service will remain open from 10:00am to 4:00pm every Sunday to Thursday except public holidays.

The users can contact the helpline to get advice with the necessary information regarding the service.

On September 18, the chief justice issued 12 directives for SC officials to provide justice seekers and lawyers with better services and refrain from engaging in financial transactions or corrupt practices.