The Supreme Court judges led by Justice M Enayetur Rahim, performing as chief justice of Bangladesh, today paid tribute to the brave martyrs on the occasion of Independence Day.

They paid homage by placing wreaths at Savar National Memorial Monument in Dhaka at 6:10am.

Later on, the judges of the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the SC paid their respects at "Smriti Chiranjeeb" on the SC premises at 07:45am.