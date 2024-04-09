SC issues status quo on income tax collection

The Supreme Court chamber judge yesterday issued status quo on NBR action for collecting income tax from three private universities.

The institutions are the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, North South University and Southeast University.

Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC, passed the order of status quo following three separate appeals filed by the four private universities challenging a notice issued by the NBR demanding income tax from them.

The apex court judge also fixed April 21 for further hearing on the appeals at its full bench.

Barrister Omar Sadat, the lawyer for University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, told The Daily Star that the NBR on March 4 issued a notice asking his client to pay income tax and frozen their bank accounts although the full text of the apex court judgement on this issue is yet to be released.

"We don't know in which term the Appellate Division has disposed of the appeals against the High Court verdict that declared illegal the government orders imposing 15 percent income tax on private universities and private medical, dental, and engineering colleges, as its full text is yet to be released. Therefore, the NBR has no authority to demand income tax from the private institutions before the written and signed verdict of the Appellate Division," he said.

Lawyer Omar Sadat said the four private universities need not to pay income tax till further order of the apex court.

On February 27, a full bench of the Appellate disposed of 44 appeals filed by the government challenging the HC verdict.

In the verdict, the apex court also scrapped the HC judgement.

Senior lawyers AF Hassan Ariff and Fida M Kamal and Barrister Omar Sadat appeared for the private universities while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the government.