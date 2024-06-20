SC to honour 100 late judges, lawyers

The Supreme Court will hold a full-court reverence on July 4 to pay homage to 100 former judges and lawyers who passed away from 2022 to 2024.

SC Registrar General Md Golam Rabbani issued a notification to this effect on June 10, stating that a full-court reverence ceremony will be organised in the Chief Justice's courtroom of the SC's Appellate Division at 9:30am on July 4, in remembrance of late SC judges and members of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

All concerned are requested to attend the programme.

The "Full Court Reverence" programme commemorates the late judges and lawyers of the Supreme Court, reflecting on their careers and offering condolences to their families, seeking forgiveness for the departed souls.

The chief justice, along with other SC judges, the attorney general, and SC lawyers, are present at the event.