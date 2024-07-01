SC to hear NOAB’s arguments

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday said it will hear the arguments from the Newspapers Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) about awarding the ninth wage board.

The apex court also said it will pass an order to this effect today.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order during hearing on two petitions filed by the government challenging the High Court verdict that declared illegal the cabinet committee's recommendations in the ninth wage board award.

Yesterday, Additional Attorney General Sk Md Morshed told The Daily Star, "We will give the particulars of NOAB to the Supreme Court tomorrow [Monday] so that it can issue a notice to NOAB for placing arguments on the matter."

The SC may fix a date for further hearing on the issue, he added.