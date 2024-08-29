SC distributes reliefs among 250 flood affected families

The Supreme Court authorities today distributed relief materials among 250 flood affected families in Feni and Noakhali through the district judges' courts.

Each of families was given five kgs of rice, two kgs of lentils, 500 grams of dates, two packets of high protein biscuits, four liters of pure water, one packet of noodles, one kg of chira, 500 grams of dal, two liters of edible oil, 10 pieces of oral saline, 20 Paracetamol or Napa tablets, 10 Metronidazole Tablets, 20 Water purification tablets, one packet of sanitary napkins. Besides, each family was provided with one packet of semolina and one liter of pasteurized milk as baby food.

The relief distribution programme was arranged under the instruction from Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, a SC press release said.