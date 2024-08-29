Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 29, 2024 11:51 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 29, 2024 11:54 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

SC distributes reliefs among 250 flood affected families

Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 29, 2024 11:51 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 29, 2024 11:54 PM
High Court

The Supreme Court authorities today distributed relief materials among 250 flood affected families in Feni and Noakhali through the district judges' courts.

Each of families was given five kgs of rice, two kgs of lentils, 500 grams of dates, two packets of high protein biscuits, four liters of pure water, one packet of noodles, one kg of chira, 500 grams of dal, two liters of edible oil, 10 pieces of oral saline, 20 Paracetamol or Napa tablets, 10 Metronidazole Tablets, 20 Water purification tablets, one packet of sanitary napkins. Besides, each family was provided with one packet of semolina and one liter of pasteurized milk as baby food.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The relief distribution programme was arranged under the instruction from Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, a SC press release said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গার্মেন্টসকর্মী হত্যা মামলায় শাকিল-রুপা কারাগারে

আজ শনিবার ঢাকা মেট্রোপলিটন ম্যাজিস্ট্রেট ফারজানা শাকিলা সুমু এ আদেশ দেন।

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এস আলম গ্রুপের বিরুদ্ধে মানিলন্ডারিং আইনে সিআইডির অনুসন্ধান শুরু

৫৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification