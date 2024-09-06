Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:12 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Tk 2,200cr laundering

SC dismisses Destiny Group MD’s bail plea

Staff Correspondent
Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:12 AM

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday dismissed Destiny Group managing director Md Rafiqul Amin's bail petition in a case filed over laundering of around Tk 2,200 crore.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division passed the dismissal order citing that the court has zero tolerance against corruption and lacks sympathy to the accused petitioner (Rafiqul) as the case against him involves laundering of a huge sum of public money.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rafiqul Amin should remain in jail for some more time in the greater interest of the nation, the SC bench also said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বিচারের আগে ফ্যাসিবাদীদের পুনর্বাসনের সুযোগ নেই: আসিফ মাহমুদ

তিনি বলেন, রাজনৈতিক যে দল বা জোট বাংলাদেশে ফ্যাসিবাদ প্রতিষ্ঠা করেছিল, সম্পূর্ণ বিচার না হওয়া পর্যন্ত তারা রাজনীতি করতে পারবে কি পারবে না, সেটা আমরা জনগণের কাছে ছেড়েছি।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনের ‘শহীদি মার্চ’ থেকে ৫ দাবি

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification