The Supreme Court yesterday deferred to July 11 the date for holding a hearing on the review petition challenging a High Court verdict that scrapped the 16th amendment to the constitution, which empowers parliament to remove the top court's judges for incapacity or misconduct.

A bench headed by Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the deferment order. Manzill Murshid, principal counsel for the petitioner, prayed to the SC to fix a date after Eid-ul-Azha.