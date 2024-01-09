SC defers appeal hearing till Jan 15

The Supreme Court yesterday deferred till January 15 the hearing on a leave to appeal petition challenging a High Court order that asked the authorities to probe allegations against the owner of S Alam Group of amassing huge amounts of properties abroad without Bangladesh Bank's permission.

The Appellate Division of the SC was scheduled yesterday to hold hearing on the petition, which has been filed by S Alam Group's owner Mohammad Saiful Alam and his wife Farzana Parveen on August 21 last year through their lawyers also seeking stay on the HC order.

However, a four-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Justice Borhanuddin passed the deferment order after their lawyer Ajmalul Hossain sought an adjournment of the hearing.

Other three judges of the bench are Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique.

Senior lawyer Ajmalul told the SC bench that the leave to appeal petition is involved with the question on whether the High Court can issue a suomoto (voluntary) rule on this issue.

So, this matter needs to be heard and disposed of by the full bench of the apex court comprising all of its six judges including the chief justice, he said.

Barrister Ajmalul told The Daily Star that the SC's chamber judge's order, which on August 23 ordered the parties of the case to maintain status quo on the issue, will continue till further order of the apex court.

Senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) while senior lawyer Ahsanul Karim was also present for Saiful and Farzana.

On August 6 last year, the HC issued the suomoto rule and ordered the ACC, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police to conduct inquiry into allegations disclosed in The Daily Star report published on August 4 last year and submit their reports to the HC as early as possible preferably in two months.

In the rule, the HC asked the authorities concerned to explain why their failure and inaction in taking appropriate legal steps and action against the entities and persons mentioned in a news report published in The Daily Star on August 4 shall not be declared illegal, and asked them show causes why they shall not be directed to hold inquiry into the allegations.

The court had asked the Bangladesh Bank governor and head of BFIU to clarify whether the BB had permitted S Alam Group to take the "money in question" to the foreign countries from Bangladesh.

The HC bench issued the order and rule after SC lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque Suman placed The Daily Star report before the HC and sought necessary directives.

According to The Daily Star investigative report, S Alam Group owner Saiful Alam has built a business empire in Singapore worth about $1 billion, although there is no record of him taking any permission from Bangladesh Bank to invest or transfer any funds abroad.

The Bangladesh central bank had at that time only allowed 17 companies to invest outside the country, and this Chattogram-based business giant is not one of them.

In Singapore, Alam bought at least two hotels, two homes, one retail space, and other properties over the last one decade, all the while seeking to remove his name from the paper trails, documents cited by the report show.