SC could hear petitions challenging 2011 ruling on caretaker govt tomorrow

The Supreme Court is likely to start hearing on the review petitions filed -- challenging its 2011 verdict that scrapped the non-party caretaker government system -- tomorrow.

The petitions have been included as item no 37 for hearing in tomorrow's cause list of a seven-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC, headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed.

BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, five citizens, and Md Mofazzal Hossain, a freedom fighter from Naogaon, lodged four separate review petitions with the Appellate Division last year, seeking to overturn the 2011 verdict.

The first review petition was filed by five citizens, including Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of rights organisation Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik, on August 27 last year, stating that the caretaker government system had been introduced through political consensus and had therefore become a basic structure of the constitution, which cannot be repealed.

The Appellate Division's verdict cancelling the 13th amendment to the constitution is self-contradictory, as the court in its short verdict said the next two national elections (10th and 11th parliamentary elections) could be held under the caretaker government, but this directive was not mentioned in the full judgement, they said in the petitions.

The four other petitioners are Tofail Ahmed, M Hafizuddin Khan, Md Jobirul Hoque Bhuiyan, and Zahrah Rahman.

On October 16 and 23 last year, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Jamaat Secretary General Miah Golam Parwar respectively submitted two separate review petitions to the Appellate Division seeking restoration of the 13th amendment to the constitution that had introduced the caretaker government system.

In the petitions, they said that the national elections held in 2014, 2018, and 2024 had demonstrated that holding any fair election is not possible under a political government.

Filing of the review petitions came in the wake of the student-led uprising that ousted the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5 last year, leading to her fleeing to India and the subsequent formation of an interim government under Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus on August 8 last year.