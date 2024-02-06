SC clears way for Hye to perform as elected MP
The Supreme Court chamber judge yesterday cleared the way for Awami League candidate Md Abdul Hye to perform as an elected member of parliament from Jhenaidah-1.
Justice M Enayetur Rahim, chamber judge of the SC's Appellate Division, stayed till May 13 a High Court order that stayed the Election Commission's gazette in this regard.
The judge passed the order following a petition filed by Abdul Hye and sent it to its full bench for a hearing on May 13.
Following a petition filed by independent candidate Nazrul Islam Dulal Biswas, Hye's rival in the polls, the HC on February 1 stayed for two months the EC's gazette.
In the election held on January 7, Hye got 94,379 and Nazrul secured 80,547 votes.
