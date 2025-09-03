SC clears way for holding Ducsu election on Sept 9

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today cleared the way for holding Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) election on September 9 as per the schedule.

The apex court upheld its chamber judge's order that on September 1 stayed a High Court directive halting the Ducsu election till October 30.

While passing the order, the apex court said that the chamber judge's order will remain effective till October 30.

A seven-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed passed the order after holding hearing on a petition filed by the DU authorities challenging the HC order.

Md Shshir Manir, a counsel for DU authorities' lawyer, told The Daily Star that there is no legal bar for holding the Ducsu election on September 9 following the SC order.

Justice Farah Mahbub, chamber judge of the Appellate Division, stayed the HC directive within one and a half hours after it was passed on Monday. Yesterday, the chamber judge extended the stay.

The High Court had issued the directive following a writ petition filed by a female candidate for Ducsu's Liberation War and democratic movements affairs secretary from the left alliance Aparajeyo 71, Odommyo 24 panel.

She appealed to stay the candidature of SM Farhad, the president of Islami Chhatra Shibir's DU unit and Ducsu general secretary candidate from Oikyabaddho Shikkharthi Jote, alleging that he was involved with the now banned Chhatra League.