SC clears way for GM Quader to act as JP chairman

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today upheld a High Court order clearing the way for Ghulam Muhammad Quader, known as GM Quader, to perform the responsibilities as Jatiya Party (JP) chairman.

A four-member full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice M Enayetur Rahim dismissed a leave to appeal petition filed by JP leader Ziaul Haque Mridha challenging the HC order.

There is no legal bar for GM Quader to perform as the JP chairman following the SC order, his lawyer Md Ozi Ullah told The Daily Star.

Mridha, a former JP lawmaker, submitted the leave to appeal petition through his lawyer Md Helal Uddin in February last year praying to the apex court to prohibit GM Quader to perform activities of the party.

In the petition, he also sought a stay from the SC on the High Court order that on February 5 last year cleared the way for GM Quader to perform the responsibilities as the party chairman.

On February 5, 2023, the HC stayed a Dhaka court order that on January 19 the same year prohibited GM Quader from taking part in any activities of Jatiya Party on charge of irregularities in running the party.